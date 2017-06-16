Salvation turns into fight for life on Yukon Men

This week on Yukon Men, Stan Zuray nearly flattens James with a survival cabin and the Morse’s have some tense moments.

Stan is hauling his survival cabin to the new road when the cabin breaks loose and slips down the hill towards James, whose following him on his snowmobile. Luckily the rapidly accelerating cabin misses James and comes to rest against a snow bank, everyone and everything intact.

Meantime, Charlie Wright enlists the help of a local gold miner to help fix up his cabin, which has been damaged by bears.

Also on this episode, the Morse’s have been hoping for some salvation but they end up in what could be a fight for their very lives.

