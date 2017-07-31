Safaree takes coconut oil to sperm count test on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood stars Safaree, Ray J and A1 attend a fertility clinic on this week’s episode of the VH1 show, in a bid to see who has the highest sperm count.

The trio made a bet that who ever comes last will have to record a song in the studio with their co-star Hazel-E — something none of them wants to do — and comes after Ray J has been struggling to start a family with new wife Princess Love.

To undergo the test the trio will all have to produce a semen sample at the Reproductive Fertility Center they attend in West Hollywood — and Safaree brings along his own-brand coconut oil as an aid!

But while Ray J is the one who really needs to prove he’s not shooting blanks, he’s the only one who doesn’t bring some sort of help, as A1 then turns up with his wife Lyrica.

Safaree jokes: “I thought this was every man for himself!”

Turns out that A1 hasn’t told Lyrica why she’s there, and the trio then have to explain the reason why.

This week’s episode of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood also sees Keyshia Cole seek advice from Too Short, while Nikki Mudarris puts Chanel West Coast in touch with a producer, and Brooke Valentine sets herself a mission to find out what the truth is about her man, rapper/songwriter Marcus Black.

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.