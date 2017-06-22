Ryan Serhant has trouble with The Fat Jew on Million Dollar Listing New York

This week on Million Dollar Listing New York, Ryan Serhant has a big case of awkward when his client’s wingman, Instagram star The Fat Jew, keeps coming out with wisecracks.

Ryan is trying to show his client Nick three properties and is attempting to calibrate his expectations by showing him a pad that is about a million over his budget.

He admits to the camera that he’s only doing this so that when he shows Nick something actually inside his $2-3million budget he doesn’t balk at how small it is.

However, Nick’s wingman Josh Ostrovsky, aka The Fat Jew, isn’t making life easy for Ryan as he has plenty to say about the properties on show.

One bedroom has a window facing on to a narrow alley which he dubs “suicide chic”. You can literally see Ryan squirming inside as the comedian quips his way around the apartment.

Meanwhile, Fredrik Eklund is pulling out all the stops to sell his mega-tower unit.

Last week Fredrik knew he needed to sell the views and to do that he figured the best way to do that was hire a helicopter.

Though you’d think taking some photos of the views from the apartment might be a bit more like it.

There doesn’t seem much point worrying about what your apartment looks like from the outside when only people on a chopper will notice.

Anyway, he got some amazing footage and now he’s calling everyone he knows to shift that apartment.

Also, watch a clip below as new MDLNY agent Steve Gold impersonates Fredrik, and tries to get a sneak peek at his new listing.

Million Dollar Listing New York airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.