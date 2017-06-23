RuPaul’s Drag Race: Highlights of final four as America’s Next Drag Queen crowned

America’s Next Drag Superstar is crowned tonight on the Season 9 finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Previous seasons of the hit show have seen three queens in the finale but last episode RuPaul sent four through.

The finalists are Peppermint, Sasha Valour, Shea Coulee and Trinity Taylor.

They are the four surviving queens from the initial starting line-up of 14.

Whoever comes out top, all have had a string of sensational moments throughout the series.

Here are the four finalists’ highlights from the season…

First up is Peppermint, who seems to have been a love-her-or-hate-her competitor amongst fans throughout the season. She won one challenge, in week eight.

Next up, Sasha Velour, who has been one of the most original queens for the duration of the competition. She has one two challenges since the season started, in week four and week 9.

Then we have Shea Couleé, who won four challenges throughout the competition — more than any of the other queens. A lot of people believed before the finale that Shea was the deserving winner.

Last but not least, it’s Trinity Taylor, who became a fan favorite as the season progressed. She won three challenges during the contest, in weeks three, seven and ten.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race finale airs tonight at 8/7c on VH1.