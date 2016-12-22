Romeo must choose between two empires on Growing Up Hip Hop season finale

On the finale of Season 2 of Growing Up Hip Hop, Romeo has a big decision to make as he chooses between the family business and his own ambitions.

Romeo has to decide whether he is going to help run the business built up by his father or does he go out and create his own business ventures.

His dad tells him everybody wishes they could part of No Limit Forever Records and asks whether he is really going to throw it away for some TV show thing (referring to his guest appearance on TV show Empire).

Romeo says he’s never going to be a Master P and at that point dad has had enough. He walks out and says do what you gotta do, go on Empire…I built THIS empire.

Also on this episode, Andre has a secret that is causing him grief, Egypt and Pepa get some face time and Angela calls out Romeo.

Last week saw Briana struggle with her abusive boyfriend.

Watch Growing Up Hip Hop, – Empire State of Mind at 9 PM on WEtv.