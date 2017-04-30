Romance is in the air as Good Witch Season 3 begins

Good Witch is back for Season 3 on Hallmark Channel and it promises to be a romantic one.

It’s been over six months since the last fix in the shape of the two-hour Halloween special but now Good Witch is back and the good townsfolk of Middleton are anticipating the blooming of the Middleton Merriwick.

However, when the plant is sliced there are some unexpected effects on the women.

Also on this season premiere, Grace is pretty sure Nick is going to ask her out but will there be romance in the air or just a handful of thorns?

The season will see love blossom for Cassie but Abigail will have to deal with someone from her past.

Be sure to check out the official site as they are running a sweepstake to win a holiday.

Are the flowers watching Mayor Martha? She thinks so! Take a tour of Abigail’s Flower Shop and let us know what you think! Posted by Good Witch on Friday, April 28, 2017

Good Witch airs on Sundays at 9:00 PM on Hallmark Channel.