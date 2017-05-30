Romance blossoms for Born This Way co-stars Megan and Steven as pair say ‘I love you’

Romance blossoms for co-stars Megan and Steven on A&E’s Born This Way this week — as the pair go on a romantic third date and end up telling each other: “I love you.”

The pair’s second date on last week’s episode didn’t quite go as expected as their planned dinner ended up becoming a group event.

But that hasn’t stopped the pair from falling for each other as they spend more time together.

Megan has had some adorable moments with her mom while preparing for her dates, including one where she revealed she planned to take massage lotion along with her…

Moms will be moms. Posted by Born This Way on A&E on Sunday, May 28, 2017

She’s also had to reassure her mom that her and Steven aren’t going to do “the thing”…

But this week the pair share a beautiful date where they spend time together on a beach in the sun, etching a heart containing their initials into the sand.

The pair then embrace as entrepreneur Megan tells Steven: “I love you.” He replies: “You too.”

Megan tells producers that Steven is “full of romance”, while Steven quizzes his parents about the intricacies of dating, asking: “Before boyfriend and girlfriend, are you allowed to say ‘I love you’?”

This week’s Born This Way also sees Megan seeking out advice on love from co-stars Sean and Elena. Meanwhile, Elena starts training to be a barista and Cristina signs the lease on her new house.

Born This Way airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on A&E.