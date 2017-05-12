Monsters and Critics
Rocketbook Wave from Shark Tank: How microwaveable notebook works and where to buy one

Jake Epstein and Joe Lemay of Rocketbook during their pitch on Shark Tank

Meet the Rocketbook Wave from Shark Tank — a reusable smart notebook which allows you to write hand-written notes and store them in the cloud.

It works with the Wave notebook and the Rocketbook app. You write your notes in the notebook using a special pen, then scan the page once you’re done with the app.

The app then enhances the pictures and organizes them however you want them.

Once you’re done and finished with your handwritten notes, you can erase them all from the notebook in one go by, wait for it…putting it in the microwave!

Now you can start your day by heating up your coffee and clearing your notebook at the same time.

Two different sizes of the Rocketbook Wave notebook which are available

The Rocketbook Wave was dreamt up by friends Jake Epstein and Joe Lemay from Melrose, Massachusetts, with their invention being described as “brilliant” and “wacky” by the sharks.

An image showing how the app captures and crops your notes, before storing them in the cloud

The Rocketbook Wave notebook can be bought through the firm’s website, and you can download the app from the App Store or Google Play.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 9/8c on ABC.

