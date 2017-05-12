Rocketbook Wave from Shark Tank: How microwaveable notebook works and where to buy one

Meet the Rocketbook Wave from Shark Tank — a reusable smart notebook which allows you to write hand-written notes and store them in the cloud.

It works with the Wave notebook and the Rocketbook app. You write your notes in the notebook using a special pen, then scan the page once you’re done with the app.

The app then enhances the pictures and organizes them however you want them.

Once you’re done and finished with your handwritten notes, you can erase them all from the notebook in one go by, wait for it…putting it in the microwave!

Now you can start your day by heating up your coffee and clearing your notebook at the same time.

The Rocketbook Wave was dreamt up by friends Jake Epstein and Joe Lemay from Melrose, Massachusetts, with their invention being described as “brilliant” and “wacky” by the sharks.

The Rocketbook Wave notebook can be bought through the firm’s website, and you can download the app from the App Store or Google Play.

