Rob Lowe and sons probe underwater ‘alien base’ on The Lowe Files

Rob Lowe and his sons investigate what some claim is an underwater “alien base” on this week’s episode of The Lowe Files.

The submerged anomaly lies six miles off the coast of Malibu, California, and has recently been the subject of renewed debate after satellite images of it emerged on Google Earth.

The vast area, measuring 2.5 miles wide, has a large flat top and when viewed from above has a clear oval shape.

Underneath are what look like giant pillars stretching down the sides.

The anomaly was discovered in the 1970s and geologists say it is natural and part of the continental shelf, but some claim it could be something more.

A series of Google Earth images of the object were collated by the Fade to Black radio program back in 2014, and made headlines after being presented in a video titled “massive underwater UFO base discovered off Malibu coast”.

Lowe has been fascinated by the anomaly since he was a boy. On this week’s The Lowe Files, he and and his sons Matthew and John Owen head out on a research vessel to investigate it.

They then use the same technological tools that were used to search the wreckage of the Titanic to film parts of the anomaly up close.

