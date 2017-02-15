Rita Ora teaches how to look amazing in paparazzi photos on America’s Next Top Model

Rita Ora gives a money-can’t-buy lesson on how to look amazing in paparazzi photos on this week’s America’s Next Top Model.

The lesson comes as the remaining six models get the chance to see what it’s like being a celebrity for a day, with Rita as their expert guide.

The experience sees the group papped nearly to death by photographers who won’t leave them alone on the streets of New York City.

And some of the girls are stunned by how aggressive the paparazzi can be.

Rita then has a sit-down with them to explain how to get the most out of photographers, and rather than try and avoid them to embrace them and use them as free publicity.

And for all celebs-in-waiting this is gold-dust advice, because as Rita explains: “They’re literally everywhere.”

She adds: “Every time I step out my door there’s like a wall of people. They’re more in your face than at a professional fashion shoot.”

As she gives the girls a lesson she says: “The key is to be confident, passionate, fashionable, don’t hide your face. Live your life like you want to be seen. It’s like accidental modelling.”

America’s Next Top Model airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on VH-1.