Risky supply run for Morgan on Mountain Men

This week on Mountain Men, Morgan takes some huge risks to get supplies and Eustace deals with a tornado.

Morgan needs to get to town and replenish his supplies, but his route is a risky one. He decides to take on a section of river than he’s never ridden down before. With ice all round and the water flowing fast, a spill into these waters could spell death.

Regardless he inflates his dinghy and heads into the current, hoping he’ll get to town in one piece and preferably dry! He says:” A lot of people die doing this. It is without a doubt the most dangerous thing I do.”

Meantime, Marty is also taking some risks as he takes to the skies and Eustace is busy digging himself out from a tornado.

Mountain Men airs Thursdays at 9:00 PM on History Channel.