Risky supply run for Morgan on Mountain Men

Mountain Men

Morgan does the grocery run on Mountain Men

This week on Mountain Men, Morgan takes some huge risks to get supplies and Eustace deals with a tornado.

Morgan needs to get to town and replenish his supplies, but his route is a risky one. He decides to take on a section of river than he’s never ridden down before. With ice all round and the water flowing fast, a spill into these waters could spell death.

Regardless he inflates his dinghy and heads into the current, hoping he’ll get to town in one piece and preferably dry! He says:” A lot of people die doing this. It is without a doubt the most dangerous thing I do.”

Meantime, Marty is also taking some risks as he takes to the skies and Eustace is busy digging himself out from a tornado.

A lot of people die doing this kind of thing.

Mountain Men airs Thursdays at 9:00 PM on History Channel.

