‘Rich bitches unite’: Erika Girardi and Kyle Richards flaunt bikini bodies on RHOBH

Erika Girardi and Kyle Richards flaunt their bikini bodies by a pool as the sun rises in Greece — after a nightclub performance by Erika to her biggest crowd ever.

Footage from this week’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills shows the ladies return to the uber-luxurious property where they are staying after Erika’s stint on stage as Erika Jayne.

With dawn breaking in a stunning gold light, she is keen to keep the party going into the new day and changes into a bikini before posing by the pool “not giving any s***s”, as Kyle puts it.

But Erika isn’t about to let Kyle relax and enjoy her breakfast, and convinces her to change into her swimsuit as well to join her in the photoshoot.

Erika, wearing a leopard-print one-piece and stilletos, and Kyle in a black one-piece with fluorescent detailing, then strike various poses on a balcony as the dawn breaks — to shouts of “rich bitches unite”.

This week’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills also sees Eden Sassoon question Kim Richards’ sobriety, and Dorit Kemsley pulls it out the bag at her husband’s birthday celebrations — by getting Boy George and Culture Club to perform.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.