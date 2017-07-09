RHOP star Karen Huger says move due to ‘sickness’ as husband’s tax debts revealed

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger claims on tonight’s reunion that she moved house because both of her parents are sick.

Her comments come as the Washington Post this week reported that her software executive husband Ray Huger owes nearly $1.5million in back-due federal taxes.

Public records also allegedly show his company Paradigm Solutions owes more than $3million.

Huger’s sudden move from Potomac to Great Falls, VA, took center stage on the show at the end of the latest season with some other cast members questioning why she relocated.

There have been claims that she may have done it due to troubles with her and Huger’s finances.

On the RHOP reunion, Huger says: “The reason why I wanted to go to Great Falls…both my parents are sick. I have every reason to try and move my parents in with me.”

Host Andy Cohen asks: “Did you move to Great Falls because you could have more space in Great Falls?”

Karen says: “Yes.”

Cohen replies: “But your Potomac house seems like it would have been big enough to have them move in.”

Karen says: “My parents did not want to live in Maryland. I did this for my parents.”

Cohen asks: “But isn’t Great Falls like 10 minutes away from Potomac?”

Cameras capture fellow Real Housewife Gizelle Bryant asking co-star Robyn Dixon: “Do you understand any of this?”

When Dixon says “no”, Bryant adds: “I don’t understand any of this.”

Dixon says: “It’s bulls***.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion airs tonight at 8/7c on Bravo.