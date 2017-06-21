RHONY’s Luann in awkward reunion with Tom’s ex Missy, who caught them kissing

Luann D’Agostino has an awkward reunion on this week’s The Real Housewives of New York City with husband Tom’s ex Missy — who while with Tom walked in on him and Luann kissing.

The cringe-worthy encounter comes just a week after Tom and Luann got hitched on the show, at a party thrown by Ramona Singer where Tom is forced to introduce Luann to Missy.

But it quickly emerges the pair already know each other — in an embarrassing way.

For those who don’t know, Missy is a friend of Ramona’s and it has previously been revealed how she thought she was dating Tom exclusively until she walked in on Luann and him kissing!

Tom says on this week’s RHONY: “Missy, you know Luann? You guys met once before — I want to say at the Regency.”

Also on this week’s The Real Housewives of New York City episode, titled Regency Reunion, Sonja’s love triangle between “Frenchie” and nightlife king Rocco Ancarola gets complicated, when things heat up between her and her man from Paris.

She then has to explain things to Rocco over an awkward meal.

Meanwhile, Bethenny and Fredrik Eklund — from Million Dollar Listing New York (you can see her make an embarrassing “straight or gay” gaffe on the show here) — look over her apartment as she plans to put it up for sale.

And Carole Radziwill and Dorinda Medley go to Washington DC to take part in the Women’s March.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.