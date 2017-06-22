RHONY: Luann’s husband Tom says ring like being ‘dog on a collar’

RHONY star Luann D’Agostino’s new husband Tom has compared wearing his wedding ring to like being a “dog on a collar”.

The businessman made the comment to his ex Missy, who once walked in on him and Luann kissing at the swanky Regency hotel — at a time when she thought she was dating Tom exclusively.

The remark was made on last night’s The Real Housewives of New York City while he and Luann attended a reception hosted by Ramona Singer at her new home.

After an awkward reunion Missy, a friend of Ramona’s, was left alone with Tom and quizzed him about the ring, saying: “What’s that on your hand”.

Tom looks at in and laughs, then says: “Tell me about it. I’m getting used to it.”

Missy, sounding surprised, replies: “Are you? Good.”

Tom says: “Er, yeah, it’s like a dog with a collar.”

Cue the crickets from Missy, as Luann looks over at the awkward moment from the other side of the room.

Luann then speaks to Tom about Missy, asking: “Who’s that woman from The Regency?”

He says: “It’s Missy.”

Luann says: “The woman you dated?”

He replies: “The girl I used to date, yeah.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.