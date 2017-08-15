RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson slams Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador: ‘They’re out of line’

Vicki Gunvalson has slammed her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador — saying the pair are “out of line” and she’s been hurt by their “toxic” behavior.

Vicki took to her blog after last night’s episode to reveal her anger at the way the pair have acted. It came after the episode showed the pair all attending Meghan King Edmonds’ Sip-N-See party for people to meet her baby daughter Aspen.

In a lengthy post, Vicki laid out a list of “facts” to try and set the record straight as to how she sees things.

In it she:

Said she was not the first person to reveal or talk about the rumor of Tamra’s husband Eddie being gay.

Questioned why Tamra keeps directing her anger towards her.

Called for Tamra to address the rumors with Eddie head-on.

Criticized Tamra for being “stuck in the past” about Vicki’s ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers.

Denied outright that she was involved in any way in Ayers forging medical records relating to his cancer diagnosis.

Warned Shannon that it’s only a matter of time before Tamra turns on her as well.

Vicki then said she was DONE with the drama, and revealed how hurt she has been by Tamra and Shannon’s actions and their “negativity”.

She said: “Tamra is notorious for hurting people and getting other ladies to side against each other so she feels powerful. It’s a game she has been playing for years, and I’m not playing it any longer.

“Tamra is notorious for kicking someone when they are down, which I have no desire to do to her.”

She added: “I’m hurt by all this toxic behavior and negativity by Shannon and Tamra. I am in a really good place with my family and my relationship with Steve, and I don’t want it to be influenced by their negativity anymore.

In a separate blog post Vicki said that Tamra “never takes accountability for what she has done” to contribute to their feud.

Meanwhile, Shannon said on her own blog post that Vicki has a “long history of lying” and is “clearly not stopping any time soon”.

