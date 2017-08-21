RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson: Shannon Beador MUST stop blaming me for weight-gain

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Vicki Gunvalson has laid into co-star Shannon Beador over her weight-gain, saying: “Stop blaming me for your problems.”

Vicki made the comments on this week’s episode of the Bravo show while enjoying some family time with her daughter Briana, son Michael, and her grandkids.

The subject comes to light as she tells them about Meghan King Edmonds’ ‘Sip-N-See’ party which Megan hosted so people could meet her baby daughter Aspen.

Last week Vicki slammed both Shannon and co-star Tamra Judge over the way they have behaved towards her after coming face-to-face with them at the party.

And on this week’s episode, she says: “Shannon has to stop blaming me for her problems. I have no flippin’ idea why Shannon’s blaming me for her weight-gain.”

She adds: “I’m flattered actually that Shannon thinks of me while she’s eating her food and not exercising.”

Watch her hit out in the clip below, in which she also talks about how she’s “so ready for more grandkids”.

It comes as Shannon’s weight-gain made headlines again this week over claims she had lied about losing weight since having an on-screen breakdown.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.