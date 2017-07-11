RHOC’s Tamra Judge admits having face and neck lift two weeks ago

Tamra Judge has admitted to having a face and neck lift — just two weeks ago.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed the news in a conversation with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

Cohen began by telling Tamra that she was very tanned, and then added: “Tell me what’s going on with your face right now.”

Tamra said casually as she looked as if she didn’t know what he was talking about: “What do you mean?”

But when pressed she admits: “It’s my 10-year anniversary…I went to visit Dr. Ambe.”

Dr. Milind Ande is a leading plastic surgeon in Orange County who previously performed a breast augmentation operation on the RHOC star.

Asked what she had done, she said: “Um, I had my neck and lower face done…15 days ago.”

Cohen sounds stunned that she just had the work done two weeks ago, to which Judge says: “Well, I call it a comeback. I don’t call it a facelift…just call it a comeback.”

She then told how after starting competing as a bodybuilder and losing a lot of bodyfat she had started noticing her skin “drooping”.

She said of Dr. Ambe: “He said gain 10 per cent bodyfat or have it pulled.”

And she said she opted for surgery rather than a “filler” as she didn’t want to look like a “Cabbage Patch Kid”.

