RHOC’s Tamra Judge admits having face and neck lift two weeks ago

RHOC star Tamra Judge talking about her face and neck lift on Watch What Happens Live

Tamra Judge has admitted to having a face and neck lift — just two weeks ago.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed the news in a conversation with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

Cohen began by telling Tamra that she was very tanned, and then added: “Tell me what’s going on with your face right now.”

Tamra said casually as she looked as if she didn’t know what he was talking about: “What do you mean?”

But when pressed she admits: “It’s my 10-year anniversary…I went to visit Dr. Ambe.”

Dr. Milind Ande is a leading plastic surgeon in Orange County who previously performed a breast augmentation operation on the RHOC star.

Asked what she had done, she said: “Um, I had my neck and lower face done…15 days ago.”

Cohen sounds stunned that she just had the work done two weeks ago, to which Judge says: “Well, I call it a comeback. I don’t call it a facelift…just call it a comeback.”

She then told how after starting competing as a bodybuilder and losing a lot of bodyfat she had started noticing her skin “drooping”.

She said of Dr. Ambe: “He said gain 10 per cent bodyfat or have it pulled.”

And she said she opted for surgery rather than a “filler” as she didn’t want to look like a “Cabbage Patch Kid”.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday-Thursday at 11/10c on Bravo.

