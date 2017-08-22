RHOC’s Peggy Sulahian: Tamra Judge’s attack on me was ‘uncalled for’

Peggy Sulahian has hit out at Tamra Judge for being “rude” and “attacking” her as they talked about Tamra’s relationship with Vicki Gunvalson on last night’s The Real Housewives of Orange County.

While Tamra seemed to interpret what Peggy was saying on last night’s episode as being an attack on her, Peggy said in her blog that she felt it was the other way around.

The altercation came at Lydia McLaughlin’s Nobleman magazine party, when Peggy — wife of wheels tycoon Diko Sulahian — said Tamra needed to stop dwelling on the past as regards her relationship with Vicki and move forward.

She also said she never had any intention of talking about Tamra and Vicki’s past at the event. She added: “Tamra volunteered to inform me about the accusations made by Vicki and when I told her that she was dwelling on it, she became very defensive.

“Her defense turned into attack, while my goal was not to make her feel uncomfortable.

“Rather, I was trying to tell her that their differences should be left in the past, and no longer be discussed in order to avoid feeling hurt over the lost friendship.”

Peggy also laid into Tamra for telling her to “watch herself”, a comment she made in a private interview with producers. She said: “I don’t appreciate Tamra speaking out of anger and telling me to “watch myself.”

“I feel that it’s very rude and uncalled for, considering I had no malicious intent by offering my advice. ”

Vicki Gunvalson also backed Peggy in her own blog, saying that while she might not know the full background to her and Tamra’s relationship — she was right that Tamra needed to move on.

She said: “She is right, you must let things go and stop dwelling on them. Forgiving someone, but not necessarily forgetting, but it for sure can help heal the soul.

“Tamra tells Peggy she is happy. Clearly, anybody watching the episode can tell she is anything but happy.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.