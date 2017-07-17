RHOC feng shui bombshell: Shannon Beador has a ‘toilet’ in her relationship corner

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador might be flush when it comes to money — but the feng shui in her home is literally “draining” the positives out of her life.

According to her long-time feng shui consultant on this week’s RHOC, Shannon has a TOILET smack bang in the middle of her relationship zone.

And the expert says that means her relationships — not just with husband David, but also with those around her — will be going down the lavatory.

Watch the clip below as Shannon meets with the consultant, who has been on the Bravo show before, in a bid to bring some balance into her life.

The start of the season saw Shannon having put on a lot of weight, which she blames on the stress caused by Real Housewives co-star Vicky Gunvalson.

When the consultant starts to query whether feng shui in her new home could have anything to do with it, Shannon asks: “How is the relationship corner in this house?”

Showing her a map of the home, the expert says: “It’s not good, because you’ve got a toilet right in your relationship area. Which means that a lot of your relationships, not just in your family but out there in the world, they tend to be draining away.

“We have to fix that, because that’s major.”

Shannon replies: “Well, some relationships need to go down the drain.”

This week’s RHOC episode also sees the introduction of new Housewife Peggy Sulahian, while Shannon and returning RHOC star Lydia McLaughlin clash when they meet for the first time at Tamra Judge’s over-the-top party for her daughter Ava.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.