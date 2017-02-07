RHOBH: Kyle Richards flips after Lisa Rinna doubts Kim’s sobriety

Kyle Richards ends up fuming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this week — after hearing that Lisa Rinna thinks her sister Kim Richards isn’t truly sober and is on death’s door.

Early on in the episode we see footage of Eden Sassoon revealing to Lisa Vanderpump exactly what Rinna said about Kim staying on the wagon.

And then as the ladies visit Mexico Lisa Vanderpump tells Kyle: “Rinna sad she doesn’t believe that your sister is truly sober — and that she is near death.”

Kyle is left aghast at the shocking comments made by Rinna, as the ladies try to enjoy their time in Mexico.

It comes after last week’s RHOBH where Kim’s struggle with alcoholism, and the rumours around it, also took center stage.

This week’s episode, titled Hostile Hacienda, also sees the women preparing for their trip to Mexico, before they travel there while Lisa Rinna is in NYC to see her daughter modelling at the city’s Fashion Week.

While in Mexico the ladies try their hands at jet-skiing, and an over-confident Erica Girardi suffers a fall.

But it’s the comments by Rinna about Kim that have everyone talking…

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.