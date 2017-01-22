RHOA ladies ‘fear for safety’ over Porsha Williams anger issues, says Cynthia Bailey

Porsha Williams’s alleged anger management issues come to the fore on this week’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta — as it emerges her outbursts have left some of the other ladies fearing for their safety.

The revelation comes as the ladies sit down with Porsha to discuss going on a camping trip together after a successful trip to Flint, Michigan, to take part in Phaedra Parks’s summer camp.

It doesn’t take long for the subject of Porsha’s reported anger issues to come up, when Kenya Moore reveals Phaedra has told her about Porsha attending anger management classes.

Porsha is pretty p***ed that Phaedra has said that to the others, but Kenya then questions her saying: “Is that something you don’t want us to know about?

“Because there was that whole incident with you and Jami [Ziegler, her marketing manager who she allegedly attacked at the RHOA Christmas party]. We never got a real explanation about where it all came from.”

Cynthia Bailey then says in a private chat with producers: “Porsha’s had three physical altercations. So some of the girls are a little 15.”

Porsha is taken aback by the sudden all-round attack on her, saying: “I am feeling completely ambushed right now.”

But Kenya then starts to question whether the supposed anger management classes are really working for Porsha, referencing their row in 2014 during that season’s reunion special when Kenya was attacked by Porsha.

Kenya says: “So the anger management isn’t working for you?”

But Porsha then hits back at Kenya, saying: “The feeling I’m getting from you is just very…negative.”

Also on this week’s Real Housewives of Atlanta, Phaedra and Kenya make amends to their friendship when they make the journey to Flint together — describing their road trip as “like Thelma & Louise”.

Cythia also settles herself in at Kandi Burruss’s house, Bob (who as usual is endlessly sweating) tries his best to win back Sheree with some bizarre cabaret, and Porsha starts to worry about herself and Todd.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.