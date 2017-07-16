Reza Farahan gets anal bleaching on Shahs of Sunset premiere

Reza Farahan makes a dramatic return to Shahs of Sunset on the Season 6 premiere — when he and co-star Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid undergo ‘anal bleaching’ at a salon.

Due to Farahan’s Persian heritage he is covered with hair including in areas that usually remain hidden.

To undergo the cosmetic bleaching procedure — suggested by MJ to get her own back after he previously made her get an enema — he must have the hair removed.

Farahan shrieks in pain as he undergoes waxing while resting with his bare derriere in the air on his hands and knees on a massage table.

Anal bleaching is a procedure carried out to lighten the color of the skin around the anus, to make it more closely resemble the surrounding skin.

It is thought to have its root in the adult entertainment industry, and can be performed through various methods from applying creams to laser treatment.

It’s safe to say that Farahan doesn’t thoroughly enjoy the experience, as the video below demonstrates.

The Season 6 Shahs of Sunset premiere also sees Asa Soltan Rahmati revealing that she and her longtime boyfriend are expecting a “miracle” baby.

Meanwhile, Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi is trying to take control of her life after her train-wreck past — by using unconventional methods.

Meanwhile, MJ and Tommy clash with a surprise neighbor after they move into their new condo without it being finished.

The season also sees a group-trip to Israel, some shocking rumors, and the introduction of new Shah, Destiney Rose.

Shahs of Sunset airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.