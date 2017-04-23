Reuben De Maid: Who is 12-year-old singing sensation on Little Big Shots?

This week’s Little Big Shots leaves the audience stunned — after an incredible performance by 12-year-old singing sensation Reuben De Maid.

Reuben has a voice far more powerful than his little body should be capable of producing, coupled with emotional depth and handsome good looks.

The Welsh singing prodigy appeared on the Ellen show earlier in the week and blew host Ellen DeGeneres away.

He also gave an interview where he revealed he had been bullied at school, including being punched, for wearing make-up.

After performing on the Ellen show, he received a standing ovation — something which he also received while performing on Little Big Shots.

Tonight on Little Big Shots host Steve Harvey tells the audience how Reuben was “completely undiscovered” before the show. Back in Wales, he attended Radyr Comprehensive School in the Radyr suburb of the Welsh capital Cardiff.

Steve Harvey also reveals how Reuben started singing on a karaoke machine at his home, and Reuben recalls how his sister would lock the door so she didn’t have to hear him sing.

His inspirations include Etta James and Beyonce.

Harvey tells him: “I think what’s going to happen after this…a lot of people going to see you and, man, your phone is going to be ringing — you’re going to be a major star.”

And Steve’s not the only one to have made that prediction, with Reuben writing on his YouTube profile when he was younger: “Hi I’m Reuben, I’m 11 years old and one day I’m going to be famous. You need to follow me!”

As well as Reuben’s YouTube, which is full of great examples of him singing. Here he is singing Rihanna’s Love On The Brain:

You can also follow him on Twitter and check out his pictures and more of his songs on his Instagram.

Watch his performance on Little Big Shots below:

