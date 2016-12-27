Remembering Carrie Fisher, notes from HBO ‘Wishful Drinking’ press tour

The Annus Horribilis that is 2016 is coming to an end, but not without taking a left and right hook shot at us all.

This week we lost musician George Michael and now writer and actor Carrie Fisher, who was returning to spend the holidays with her beloved daughter Billie Lourd and her famous dog Gary.

Sadly she never regained consciousness when suffering a massive heart attack on a direct flight from London to Los Angeles. Today she died in Los Angeles.

The year now ends with the same somberness that it began with as we had learned of David Bowie’s death at age 69 on January 10.

Monsters and Critics just received Robert A. Iger, chairman and CEO, The Walt Disney Company, statement on Carrie Fisher’s passing:

“Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence. Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally. She will be sorely missed, and we join millions of fans and friends around the world who mourn her loss today,” said Bob Iger, chairman and chief executive officer, The Walt Disney Company.”

Carrie Fisher always rejected being labeled “Hollywood royalty,” even though she was. The daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher watched her famous parents publicly split – earning a stepmother named Elizabeth Taylor.

Her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars made her a worldwide star, yet her demons were bipolar disease and then self-medicating with various drugs and alcohol. Her form of coping was writing about her turbulent and storied life.

Wishful Drinking, the memoir-turned-stage show-turned HBO documentary (2010) is a recounting of the events in her life that questions what normal really is.

At the 2010 Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Monsters and Critics participated in a panel discussion with Carrie Fisher who was there with documentary chieftain Sheila Nevins of HBO to promote this documentary with the TCA television critics.

Below are some choice excerpts we had saved from our panel:

About Wishful Drinking, Sheila Nevins introduced Carrie Fisher, seated in a big sofa on stage to answer our questions and said: “A group of us went to see Carrie Fisher in Wishful Drinking and we came back and said, ‘This belongs out there. We want people to see this great creature called Carrie Fisher.

We want to share this sort of triumph over mental illness, or at least working it out with humor.’ We celebrate Carrie Fisher. We love Carrie Fisher. And we’re excited to bring this show to you.”

On Debbie Reynolds opinion about Wishful Drinking:

Carrie Fisher: “Well, I’m out of the will. But she doesn’t have any money anyway. My mom is like any mother. She’s actually glad that I’m doing

this kind of show because she thinks it’s kind of like a night club, so I finally can understand her.

So my rebellion all my life was not doing a night club act. Not drugs, all that stuff was fine. But the night club act thing, she’s happy about that. No, I cleared everything I say in it about anybody with those buddies, because I didn’t want to make people as uncomfortable.”

On the Elizabeth Taylor event in her life and how her mother uses humor to deal with it:

Carrie Fisher: “It was 51 or 52 years ago. Yeah, oh, absolutely she does. [Speaking as Debbie Reynolds] ‘The last time I saw him he went out to get some cigarettes and he hasn’ come back since” and I said, ‘Where did you go, down the Nile?’

So you know, it’s not like she’s oblivious to the humor of the situation.”

On why she shares her stories:

Carrie Fisher: “Well, maybe some of it was with Twelve Step. Gradually what I realized was when I got sober, overdosed, went to a mental hospital, all these things, it went in the paper. And my thing was, well, wait a second, ‘Guy dead in my bed.’ Wait a second. If it’s going to be out there, please let my version be in it. So it was sort of a bit like that.

Also, you know, there is the saying, ‘You’re only as sick as your secrets.’ I’m sure most of you have that T-shirt. So, you know, the more — if you can claim it, it has very little power over you.

As you get older, as a few of you — I used to say, ‘I want to live on one side of the magnifying glass or the other. On the side that makes

big things small, or small things big.’ And I live on the side that makes big things small. You meet a better class of people there, and they’re also usually a little older. So I make big things small.”

On her mother Debbie Reynolds:

Carrie Fisher: “My mother comes from another generation. My mother — I mean, I sort of wish I did. If I did, [Speaking in clipped formal Debbie Reynolds’ voice] then I would talk more like this, and it would be more formal. This is what I grew up around. ‘And I’m sorry, your name again?’ Yes, well, my mother would ask you that, you see. So this is what I grew up with. And I did not feel that I could do it, and I can’t for very

long. My mother [calls on the phone] and says, ‘Hello, dear. This is your mother, Debbie.’”

On the famous split between her parents being analogous to Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston:

Carrie Fisher: “Well, he didn’t have as big a career as Brad’s to destroy, though it was considerable. No, it is very similar, and I did point that out to Brad once at a party. He pretended at least to know what I was talking about. But, yes, it destroyed my father.

But it wasn’t simply divorce that destroyed him, it just was kind of every choice after that. It was drugs, it was Connie Stevens, it was the Playmate of the Year, it was, you know, Ms. Louisiana, marrying her. My dad, he’s not the sort of bastion of good judgment, but he’s really fun.”

On why she began to write:

Carrie Fisher: “From the age of 12 I started writing. I started reading then. Because reading was my first drug, because everything worked out in a book. And it was organized, and it had a certain rhythm. And there was beauty in the language, and it wasn’t really like my house at all. And because my tragedy — so I fell in love with words very young. And I also always felt like an observer. Like I’ve kind of been plunked down in this

place, like who are these people? Because of all the things I say, too, about all this, you know.

So it’s like I’m being dropped in the middle of a Moliere play, and I don’t have my outfit. Not that it was all like that, but it was very just so, you know. Just all white and hushed, and there was a butler in it in an outfit. And then everything was lost. So it was sort of this mix. So I always wrote. It was therapy for me. If you can put it into words, it can stay away from you

On making peace with her adult parents and being happy:

Carrie Fisher: “Well, I don’t know if that’s true, but I get what I need or they need. Full circle, my dad was never really in my life. I saw him more on TV than on the planet.

But I have a great relationship with him today. He is – seriously — you would love my father. He smokes pot. Oh, actually, he’s giving it up for a month. We call him ‘Puff Daddy,’ you know, it’s all that stuff.

And my mother and I are going to have — we have a typical mother-daughter — well, I don’t know. My mother says, ‘No,

I don’t really see Billie [Lourd] that much. That’s all right, I have her picture.’ And I’m sure I do whatever equivalent that is to my kid. We get — we live next door to each other…I’m in a place of my life that having gone through a lot of the things I’ve gone through, I now feel not invincible, but not vincible.”

Rest in peace Carrie Fisher, and our condolences to her mother, daughter, dog Gary and all who loved her. – M&C Staff.