Rejuvenation and the end of #PantyGate on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

On this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump talks rejuvenation and is this finally the end of #PantyGate?

After Erika went commando and Dorit’s husband got an eyeful, the pair chat it over at lunch. Dorit did make a dig by giving Erika a pair of panties as a gift, but she says it was all meant in good fun.

Erika asks why Dorit’s husband just sat and stared instead of telling her about her lack-of-wardrobe malfunction, but Dorit reckons he’s not the type to come and say hey I can see your…

Eventually the feuding pair high five and Erika asks with a wink whether he thought it was pretty…

Meantime, Lisa is talking female rejuvenation with a plastic surgeon…is she in the mood to get some work done?

Also this episode, Lisa Rinna and Erika meet Vidal Sassoon’s daughter and the atmosphere is strained at Camille’s place.

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Amnesia Appetizers at 9:00 PM on BRAVO.