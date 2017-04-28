Reality show Girl Starter empowers women to build their own businesses

TLC tonight airs the first episode of new series Girl Starter — a reality show which empowers young women to build their own businesses.

The show will see eight women aged 18-24 compete for $100,000 of seed-round funding for their firms, and follows them through six different early steps of building a business — from forming their ideas to making their pitch to potential investors.

The TV show is just one part of the whole Girl Starter company which aims to help girls get further in entrepreneurship and business.

It was set up in 2015 after co-founder Julia Collins came up with the idea when she was just 16 years old.

The eight contestants taking part in the series are Tiffany Carvalho, Olli Payne, Neha Raman, Mollie Breen, Lola Faleti, Darrel Kennedy, Claire Coder, Brandy Brown and Kesha Coffee.

The six steps that Girl Starter has as the basis for its Start It Program, which anyone can follow, are: Start It, Plan It, Prove It, Build It, Brand It, Fund It.

The show was created by Al Roker Entertainment for TLC, with Staples as the presenting sponsor.

Girl Starter on TLC Premieres 4/28 at 7/6c Eight girls. One BIG dream. Girl Starter presented by Staples premieres FRIDAY 4/28 at 7/6c on TLC. Posted by Girl Starter on Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Girl Starter airs Fridays at 7/6c on TLC.