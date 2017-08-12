Real Time with Bill Maher: Trolling Republicans are like Democrats’ ‘crazy ex-girlfriend’

Last night on Real Time with Bill Maher, host Maher jokingly reminded a twitchy nuke-armed Kim Jong-il that “his good friend” Dennis Rodman lived in Los Angeles.

He also took General John Kelly to task for “keeping Trump under control” and said that the GOP has devolved into a party that acts like the “crazy ex-girlfriend” to the Democrats with their troll-like actions and thoughtless governance.

Maher had Richard Dawkins as his top-of-the-show interview guest and Jim Parsons as his mid-show interview guest, with Fareed Zakaria and Jon Meacham on his panel.

He summed up the GOP in his New Rules segment with a withering assessment of the new Republican party, dubbing it the party of trolls.

Maher said: “It’s time to change the symbol of the Republican Party from this [the GOP elephant] to this [classic Russ troll doll] because that’s all they are now… trolls.”

He added: “Why is it that all this [Trump] White House seems to do is pick childish fights when we have so many big problems?”

On his [Trump] obsessive fixation on Hillary Clinton, Maher said: “Why is Trump still attacking Hillary? She’s not in office! All you have to do is drive her out of the woods!”

Healthcare and the lack of any discernible plan was also broached as Maher said: “Republicans had seven years to come up with the health care plan.

“Why don’t they have one? Oh, snowflakes! Trolls don’t have health care plans! They write ‘Lazy Lib moochers! What health care? Try getting a job!'”

Showing how he thinks Trump has flouted any common sense or decency in governing, Maher said: “It’s why Trump made Scott Pruitt — the EPA’s biggest critic — head of the EPA!”

Republicans turning their backs on issues like lead-laced public drinking water and resurrecting the coal industry also made Maher see red.

“Why does Trump love coal?” he asked. “Same reason there are people out there now intentionally modifying their trucks to produce more air pollution.”

He then labeled Republicans as being like the Democrats’ “crazy ex-girlfriend.”

In a reference to Trump’s sudden Tweet about transgenders being removed from the military, Maher said: “And job one, job only is to make liberals freak!

“Like carrying assault rifles into a restaurant or a snowball into Congress or suddenly tweeting for no reason that transgender people are now banned from the military.

“You think Trump cares who serves in our military? As long as it’s not him, he’s good.”

Maher called Trump’s ubiquitous tweets not a “distraction” as others suggest, but “the whole point — governing is the distraction”.

He added, referring to the picture below: “You remember this picture? Trump right after he fired Comey welcoming the Russian spy master into the Oval Office to give our intel to him.

“A move that left most people stunned. But not his people.”

Referencing the “sh**-eating grin” Trump gives usually before signing a calamitous piece of legislation, Maher showed the famous meet-and-greet with future politician Kid Rock, Ted Nugent and Sarah Palin who all visited the White House together.

He said: “Here it is again a couple of months ago when Trump invited to the White House the axis of stupid: Kid Rock, Ted Nugent and Sarah Palin…the Daenerys stillborn of the House of Pancakes.”

Maher added: “Palin perfectly defined her party’s transformation that day when she said of liberals: ‘It’s really funny to me to see their ‘splody heads keep splodin.’ Yeah Sarah, ‘splodin’, just like your meth lab.”

Summarizing, Maher said: “Trolls weren’t even a thing or if they were we had a different word…’sadist.’

“Now they run the country…and by run it I mean can’t and won’t.”

Here is Trump discussing Kim Jong-il…and Dennis Rodman…

Watch his interview with Richard Dawkins below…

And the internet-only Overtime segment…

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Friday at 10pm ET (10pm PT, tape delayed) on HBO, with additional replays throughout the week on HBO and HBO 2.