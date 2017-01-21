Real Time with Bill Maher: Jane Fonda on President Donald Trump

He’s back! Bill Maher kicked off his HBO return on his 60th birthday last night (January 20, 2017) and the day Donald J. Trump was sworn in as president. These separate events were worked artfully into his opening monologue.

Greeting the audience in this new round of Real Time with Bill Maher, Maher was ushered onto a totally revamped stage accompanied by a modified and less punchy and identifiable new theme score, while sharing that for his birthday he got what every kid would want…”A clown!”

Maher continued: “It happened, it finally happened..we have a new leader, Vladimir Putin!”

As expected, Maher continued to lambast the “classless, divisive” inauguration speech by Trump, saying to his crowd that Trump’s speech essentially was: “Once you go black, you CAN go back…mic drop.”

One of the best moments was Bill’s top of the show interview with longtime activist actress Jane Fonda, who called POTUS the “predator in chief” refusing to say his real name.

Bill asked Jane: “But wait a second because there’s a whole school of thought that says the Trump people are saying ‘you know what, celebrities? Go ahead, you’ll get him re-elected. Enjoy your speaking out!’ because that makes the regular American out there go ‘why are these people who don’t know anything about my life [telling me what I need to do]…”

Fonda interrupted him and said: “The predator in chief and his fake news… their tactic is to divide and conquer. Whenever a celebrity speaks out like Meryl did at the Golden Globes and gets the reaction from our president-elect, ridiculous, but you know she hit the spot…I have been told I should shut up because I was a celebrity, but what celebrities can do is bring attention to things that otherwise wouldn’t get attention.”

This week’s guests were Jane Fonda, Keith Olbermann, Heather McGhee, Jon Meacham, and Thomas Perez.

