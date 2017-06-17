Real Time with Bill Maher invites Ted Nugent, sides with Breitbart over free speech



This week’s Real Time with Bill Maher guests were Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow, political analyst Ian Bremmer, veteran national security expert Malcolm Nance and performer Eddie Izzard.

It was the opening interview with Marlow that had social media aflame as Marlow and Maher agreed on free speech but veered away from each over the Russian news stories.

Interestingly Maher didn’t ask Marlow anything about former staffer Milo Yiannopoulos’ outlandish prior remarks. Or why Steve Bannon, who Maher dubbed a consigliere to President Trump, on his labeling Breitbart a “platform for the alt-right.” Or mention now ex-Breitbart reporter Katie McHugh for her insensitive social media remarks about Muslims after the London Bridge attack.

Maher also took the producers of the controversial Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar and conversely also laid hard and heavy into POTUS’ bizarre cabinet meeting where every member fawned over Trump with over-the-top compliments.

Last week, mid-show interview rapper turned actor/producer Ice Cube chided Maher on the n-word gaffe of the previous week but this week saw mid-show guest Izzard take Marlow to task for calling Nance “hysterical” during Overtime.

The show became a platform for Maher to call out Democrats for their lack of “balls” and to invite (twice during the show) more conservative voices on his show, notably rocker-turned-conservative pundit Ted Nugent who he conceded had taken a turn with his latest statement.

Bremmer, not a fan of POTUS, also called out Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for incendiary speech rhetoric aimed at Trump.

But things heated up during Overtime, as a tense moment went down as Nance called Marlow out and demanded an apology for endangering his family in an article on Breitbart.

Breitbart’s editor further defended his lack of coverage in the ongoing FBI probes into the Trump administration, denying there is any evidence of collusion and need for an investigation for obstruction of justice.

Bill discusses the growing talks anxiety during the Real Time monologue:

Breitbart Editor Alex Marlow and Bill meet halfway on key issues, except for Titanic and the Russians:

New Rule: Make America Shop Again, retailers are dying and coal miners are being put back to work:

Overtime: Pee Tape news and Nance and Marlow spar:

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Fridays at 10:00 pm ET on HBO, with additional replays throughout the week on HBO and HBO 2.