Real Time With Bill Maher features interview with End of Faith author Sam Harris

This week on Real Time With Bill Maher, includes an interview with author Sam Harris and Michael Eric Dyson.

Harris is an American author and neuroscientist, whose 2004 book End of Faith was on the NYTimes best-seller list for over 30 weeks.

He’s also a strong advocate of the separation of the church and state, as well as the freedom to criticise religions.

We wonder what he will have to say on President Trump’s plans to: “get rid of and totally destroy the Johnson Amendment and allow our representatives of faith to speak freely and without fear of retribution.”

A fairly meaningless gesture to get rid of a little used piece of legislation, or the thin edge of a wedge?

Also on the show is Michael Eric Dyson, an African-American author and Professor of Sociology at Georgetown University. He’s written various books about Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, Jr. and even Bill Cosby.

Dyson is also a political analyst for MSNBC and a frequent commenter for CNN.

The panel guests include Jason Kander, Tomi Lahren and political strategy whizz Rick Wilson.

Last week Maher reckoned Trump got in White House because liberals were too busy being PC.

Catch Real Time With Bill Maher at 10 PM on HBO.