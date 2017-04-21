Real Time with Bill Maher features David Miliband, S.E. Cupp, Arwa Damon, Hanna Rosin, and Seth Moulton

Tonight’s Real Time with Bill Maher is an intellectual and political smorgasbord — just what we needed after being on hiatus for last week.

The lineup is a who’s who of journalists and authors respected by peers and sought-after by the top networks.

Boston-born journalist Arwa Damon, CNN’s award-winning senior international correspondent based of the network’s Istanbul bureau, is the top-of-show interview.

Her insight on the Middle-East is invaluable and she will likely discuss the intricacies and the pitfalls of president Trump’s recent airstrike in Syria, and the repercussions of that action.

The mid-show interview is NPR Invisibilia co-host and author Hanna Rosin.

Married to Slate’s editor David Plotz, Israeli-born and Queens raised Rosin is also the founder of DoubleX, a women’s site connected to Slate.

Rosin has written for all the big media players, from the Atlantic, to the Washington Post, The New Yorker and more.

Her book, The End of Men, raised eyebrows. Based on her 2010 TED talk on the subject, her premise was that stereotypical women’s roles actually helped promote progress.

Rosin is lauded by her peers as a writer who curiously explores ideas with a lack of interest in political correctness and whose work broadly examines the diverse American culture, from a book on the political influence of evangelical Christians to the notion breastfeeding is overrated for the The Atlantic.

Maher’s roundtable guests include David Miliband, the president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

A shepherd to refugees finding their feet in new countries, Miliband oversees the work of his agency for 40 war-affected countries and their refugee resettlement and assistance programs in 26 United States cities.

The focus of the IRC is expediency and a cohesive strategy for win-win outcomes and fleshed-out humanitarian programs through connecting with public and private sectors.

Miliband’s political experience — he was the 74th Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom and Member of Parliament from 2001 to 2013 — are fascinating, considering his own personal history.

His parents fled to Britain from continental Europe during World War II, hence his life’s work and affinity for all refugees.

On panel with Bill is one of the hottest up-and-comers in American politics, congressman Mass. Rep. Seth Moulton.

This Marblehead, MA. native has real experience in war. As a Marine Corps. officer, he did four tours in Iraq and his media savvy is off the charts. He hosted a TV show and earned degrees from Harvard, too.

Also on panel is frequent Real Time guest and fellow atheist (Bill Maher is also an atheist), S.E. Cupp, a conservative columnist who recently penned a blistering op-ed in the April 4th New York Daily News that blistered the Trump administration for how they are dealing with problematic Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

She wrote: “Though Trump has long criticized former President Obama for being too weak with our allies and enemies alike, he’s failed thus far to distinguish himself from his predecessor in any measurable way.”

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Friday at 10:00-11:00 p.m. live ET/tape-delayed PT on HBO