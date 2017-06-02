Real story behind horror film The Conjuring explored on The Shocking Truth

The story of the real family who inspired horror movie The Conjuring is explored tonight on REELZChannel’s series The Shocking Truth.

The movie, directed by James Wan, was released in July 2013 with overwhelmingly positive reviews, raking in over $318million despite costing just $20million to make.

It centers on the story of the Perron family, whose home was investigated in 1971 by high-profile real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, who found it to be haunted.

The haunting was said to be being carried out by a witch, Bathsheba Sherman, who had lived there in the early 19th century and cursed it so that whoever lived on the land would somehow die.

ReelzChannel’s The Shocking Truth includes interviews with those close to the case including members of the family.

Andrea Perron, who was 12 when she moved into the farmhouse with her family, says of one incident: “My mother started roiling and every person in that house was certain they had just watched my mother die.”

Ed and Lorraine Warren became controversial after working as paranormal investigators and authors, with their reports inspiring The Amityville Horror.

The opening scene of The Conjuring is directly based on their experiences with Annabelle — the famous Raggedy Ann doll which they claimed was haunted, and which formed the basis for the 2014 film of the same name.

The pair, both Roman Catholics, were also involved with a string of other high-profile cases of hauntings, including London, England’s Enfield Poltergeist and the Snedeker House in Connecticut.

