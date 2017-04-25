Real-life love-struck killers spotlighted in Love Kills on ID

Tonight, Investigation Discovery rolls out Love Kills, a new show focusing on real-life situations in which love-struck criminals get entangled in murder plots.

“People say they’d die for someone they love, but these criminals would actually kill for them,” ID says of the show.

It traces the real-life stories of people who vow to stick with each other no matter what, and will do anything for their partners.

The first episode, We Were Like Fire, revolves around a romantic couple named Judy and Duane. When they meet, they are looking for thrills and an escape from their ordinary lives. But, after a series of twists and turns, murder comes into play.

The all-new series isn’t to be confused with Scorned: Love Kills, another ID program, which looked at lovers who turned against their partners and aired from January 2012 to May 2015.

The new show, Love Kills, joins 11 other series and programs currently airing on ID, including Casey Anthony: An American Murder, The Real Story with Maria Elena Salinas, which debuted on Monday night, and Scene of the Crime with Tony Harris.

Love Kills airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.