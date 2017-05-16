Monsters and Critics
Real identity of Poseidon is revealed on Prison Break

Sarah and Michael are reunited on this week's episode of Prison Break, Wine Dark Sea

The real identity of Poseidon is finally revealed on tonight’s Prison Break.

We wrote a speculative article about who Poseidon is a few weeks back, but will our hunches be proved to true — or completely missing the mark?

The identity of the agent has been a big question mark for Prison Break fans this season.

We argued that Poseidon was probably Jacob — after a string of hints — or that if not then at the very least he was working for Poseidon.

Tonight the truth will be revealed as the season reaches its climax in Season 5 Episode 7, Wine Dark Sea.

The episode also sees Michael and Lincoln continue their bid to find a safe passage home by using Sucre’s help.

Meanwhile, as Michael and Sarah are reunited she fears her family are in danger when she finds out the real reason behind him faking his own death at the end of the original four-season run back in 2009.

Here’s a sneak peak at the episode in pictures:

Whip walks with a poorly looking Michael draping his hand over his shoulder

Wentworth Miller as Michael and Augustus Prew as Whip in Wine-Dark Sea

Wentworth Miller as Michael in Prison Break

A suspicious and brooding Michael looks at something off screen

Lincoln and Whip sit at a table raising a glass at each other

Dominic Purcell’s Lincoln and Augustus Prew’s Whip raise a glass

A close-up of Whip looking at Lincoln with a glass in his hand and a bottle on the table

Whip looks intently at Lincoln over the table as they share a drink

Check out the trailer below:

Prison Break airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Fox. 

