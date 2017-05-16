Real identity of Poseidon is revealed on Prison Break

The real identity of Poseidon is finally revealed on tonight’s Prison Break.

We wrote a speculative article about who Poseidon is a few weeks back, but will our hunches be proved to true — or completely missing the mark?

The identity of the agent has been a big question mark for Prison Break fans this season.

We argued that Poseidon was probably Jacob — after a string of hints — or that if not then at the very least he was working for Poseidon.

Tonight the truth will be revealed as the season reaches its climax in Season 5 Episode 7, Wine Dark Sea.

The episode also sees Michael and Lincoln continue their bid to find a safe passage home by using Sucre’s help.

Meanwhile, as Michael and Sarah are reunited she fears her family are in danger when she finds out the real reason behind him faking his own death at the end of the original four-season run back in 2009.

Here’s a sneak peak at the episode in pictures:

Check out the trailer below:

Prison Break airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Fox.