Read flirty messages Hannah Ferrier sent millionaire charter guest on Below Deck Med

Hannah Ferrier gets caught totally breaking yachtie code on this week’s Below Deck Mediterranean — by sending flirty and revealing messages to a charter guest.

Read some of the messages she sent using Facebook Messenger below, which are shown on this week’s episode of the Bravo show.

They come after Hannah did some serious flirting with millionaire chief charter guest Jason Ziegler last week.

Tonight’s episode sees Christine “Bugsy” Drake uncover the messages on an iPad that it appears the guest used to send them, which she then proceeds to show Bobby Giancola.

In one set of messages, the guest says: “Ok, I’m off to bed. I need to be rested for tomorrow’s covert meeting.”

Hannah replies: “I’m sure I will find you just as attractive! Sweet dreams x.”

Both then say how good it was to get to know each other before Hannah adds: “I hope we can get to know each other better :).”

The guest says: “I have a feeling we will. Goodnight.”

Another part of their conversation sees Hannah reveal how everyone was “super happy” with the tip they got from the guest’s charter, though they had “thought it would be lower”.

She adds: “I can’t wait till this is over. I am 100% over it… Will let you know when I’m heading back to the states…or will talk you into Thailand.”

Watch the clip of Bugsy finding the messages in the clip from this week’s Below Deck Mediterranean below.

Was Hannah right to break yachtie code?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.