Rasheeda’s agony over Kirk Frost’s alleged baby with Jasmine Washington on LHHATL

Rasheeda Frost contemplates divorce from Kirk Frost on this week’s Love & Hip Hop Atlanta as she struggles to deal with the claims he had a baby with Jasmine Washington.

Footage from the episode shows Rasheeda confiding in co-star Scrappy about how she doesn’t know what her next move should be.

Jasmine gave birth to her son Kannon Mekhi Washington last summer and later said that Kirk was his father.

On LHHATL this week Scrappy tells Rasheeda that Kirk denied having anything to do with the baby, but she says: “If there’s a baby involved, then some smashing had to be involved.”

Asked if she believes what Kirk has told her, she says: “I’m not sure.” Looking to the future, she adds: “I’m really not sure what I’m going to do…if I’m going to proceed forward with a divorce.

“Right now we’re living apart and it’s really hard with the kids. What bothers me is he’s done something but it’s like a bunch of s**t on me.”

Asked how the pair’s kids are dealing with it, she says Karter is too young to know but Ky, who is a teenager, knows something is up.

She says in an interview with producers: “I honestly don’t know what’s going to happen with me and Kirk. Some days, yeah, I feel like, yup, filing for divorce, and other days I just want to hide under the cover and disappear.

“And in the meantime, I’ve got kids to take care of.”

Jasmine recently posted a picture of herself with Kannon on Instagram, describing him as her “son, moon, & stars”.

My son, moon, & stars.. #mymasterpiece💙 A post shared by Jasmine Bleu (@jasminebleu) on Apr 9, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

Also on this week’s Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, a surprise guest appears at Tommie’s wine tasting, while Karlie Redd finds out some revelations about Joe.

Meanwhile, Joseline Hernandez gets ready to give birth to Bonnie Bella, and Mimi Faust has it out with Melissa Scott.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.