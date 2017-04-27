Rapper McKinley ‘Mac’ Phipps and other convicted killers’ fates weighed in ID’s Reasonable Doubt

Investigation Discovery’s Reasonable Doubt is a new show that dovetails with an increasingly recurring national headline: Did the U.S. criminal justice system screw up by wrongly convicting prisoners of murder?

The first episode of the series, titled Southern Justice, revolves around hip-hop artist McKinley ‘Mac’ Phipps. The rapper’s career was taking off until a young fan named Barron Victor Jr. was fatally shot at one of Mac’s concerts in 2000.

The rapper was convicted of manslaughter, but his parents continue to maintain he is innocent.

In each of the 10 episodes included in the first season of Reasonable Doubt, retired homicide detective Chris Anderson and defense attorney Melissa Lewkowicz team up to track down witnesses, scour crime scenes and examine evidence that police apparently overlooked.

Anderson also interviews convicted killers behind bars.

The pair find surprising new developments, creating a suspenseful show in which new witnesses, pieces of evidence, and other clues arise and could put the guilt or innocence of the convicted killer in focus.

Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, American Heroes Channel and Destination America, said: “In a justice system that’s perhaps not always so just, families can be tormented by the question of guilt or innocence of their loved ones.

“In Reasonable Doubt, Chris Anderson and Melissa Lewkowitz bring their unique approach and expertise to each case in examining whether a person convicted of murder was truly guilty, beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Reasonable Doubt airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.