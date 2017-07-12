Ramona Singer flips at Bethenny Frankel on The Real Housewives of New York City

Ramona Singer totally flips at Bethenny Frankel on this week’s The Real Housewives of New York City — when a bid to set apart their differences goes south fast.

The pair have a heated head-to-head as they argue at dinner about Bethenny’s upcoming group trip to Mexico. Bethenny was initially unsure whether to invite Ramona at all, before deciding to invite her on part of the trip.

But as the pair try to resolve their issues things get out of hand fast when business and family come into the conversation and Ramona starts yelling at Bethenny not to compare their lives.

Ramona shouts at Bethenny: “Have more respect for me!”

But when Ramona starts to cry, Bethenny just says bluntly: “The waterworks are not of interest to me.”

She also backtracks on her decision to invite Ramona to Mexico, saying she now doesn’t want her to come at all.

She says later: “Ramona is always scared of being rejected so she comes to you and cosies up. When you don’t give her exactly the response she wants then she becomes a bitch. Then she goes from being a bitch to then kissing your ass.

“So it’s going nice, to bitch, to ass-kissing. And so you know that you’re always going to get to another one of those phases. There’s no real Ramona.”

Sonja Morgan calls the back-and-forth between Bethenny and Ramona “frustrating”, but sides with Bethenny, saying of Ramona: “Can’t you just be quiet, and let Bethenny speak her mind — empty her mind, if she’s ready to?”

Carole Radziwill adds: “There’s something about Ramona when she’s fixated on something that is just too intense and it’s not only Bethenny who’s feeling it now, we’re all feeling it.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.