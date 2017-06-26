Rachel wants to see if the men are good with their hands on The Bachelorette

This week on The Bachelorette, Rachel is keen to find out just how good her suiters are with their hands.

As they head to Oslo in Norway Rachel decides to see how the guys get on with the sport of handball. The guys are excited and there is a fair bit of bravado but once they see some professionals playing they change their minds a little. It’s pretty physical and the guys playing it are huge.

However, they soon get into the spirit and things get pretty competitive as Rachel checks out their athletic credentials.

Whilst in Norway Rachel also takes one guy rappelling down a ski jump and later there is an awkward 2-on-1 date.

Also on this episode, there’s some oyster action at Bluffton but will it go smoothly or will romance be off the menu?

She's looking for a man who's good with his hands. Posted by The Bachelorette on Sunday, June 25, 2017

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8:00 PM on ABC.