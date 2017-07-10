Rachel is falling in love on The Bachelorette

This week on The Bachelorette, Rachel and the six suitors left in the race head to Geneva in Switzerland.

Over the last few weeks bachelorette Rachel has been losing the dead weights and narrowing down her choice of men, with just six now competing to win her affections.

They head to central Europe and the beautiful country of Switzerland where Peter and Rachel take a spectacular chopper flight over the Swiss mountains.

Their relationship seems to be getting stronger and stronger, but is it a real love that is developing or all circumstance?

Also on this episode, Eric, Adam and Matt take a boat trip to a picturesque castle where they hope to impress Rachel and leave their competition in the dungeon.

Later on Bryan and Rachel do some shopping, where he hope to impress.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8:00 PM on ABC.