Rabbit has botfly larvae under skin on Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet

This week on Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet, a dog is rushed in for emergency surgery and a rabbit has some Bot Fly larvae growing inside it.

Some growths on the neck of a family pet have ruptured and the dog is now in deadly peril, Dr. Jeff rushes to save the beloved animal.

Meantime, Snow the rabbit has some mysterious bumps that have been causing her owner to worry. But Dr. Jeff soon puts everybody’s minds at ease when he explains that it is nothing serious, just a bit disgusting.

Some botfly larvae have burrowed into the rabbit’s skin and have been busy growing inside their hapless host. Dr. Jeff explains that although the larvae do not cause any harm in themselves, they can lead to secondary infections.

Getting them out is super-gross and involves literally squeezing them from the skin, one in particular is the biggest he’s every seen.

Also on this week’s episode, two miniature donkeys prepare to undergo a risky procedure.

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet – Race Against Time at 9 PM on Animal Planet.