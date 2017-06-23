Questions over Boston Strangler’s identity spotlighted on The Hunt for a Killer

The Boston Strangler: The Hunt for a Killer on Investigation Discovery tonight looks at questions raised about the identity of one of the world’s most infamous mass murderers.

Albert DeSalvo confessed to the crimes — which saw 13 women killed in the Boston, MA, area in the early 1960s.

But in later years doubts were reaised as to whether he actually carried out the murders.

The ID documentary looks at advances in forensic science and alternative theories that have been given about the killings.

Some claim they must have been carried out by more than one person, pointing to differences between the killings.

Others have claimed that DeSalvo’s fellow inmate George Nasser, to whom he first confessed, was a more likely candidate.

In 2013 DNA evidence linked DeSalvo conclusively to the scene of the “Strangler’s” last murder, where 19-year-old Mary Sullivan was sexually assaulted and strangled with nylon stockings.

Several of the other victims were also strangled with nylon stockings, however two were stabbed to death while another died of a heart attack.

All the killings took place in the women’s homes, suggesting that they had let the killer — or killers — in.



The Boston Strangler: The Hunt for a Killer airs tonight at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.