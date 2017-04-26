Pros meet pups as Philadelphia Eagles join Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl Draft

Today, get ready to go all soft and fuzzy with Animal Planet as the network combines the Philadelphia Eagles’ draft-eligible players with the Puppy Bowl Draft.

It’s that time of year as those who love the NFL get draft fever.

And Animal Planet has taken the punt and run the field as they bring the 2017 Road To Puppy Bowl Draft Adoption Event with the Eagles live to fans today from 2pm-5pm ET.

Now in its 14th year, the Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet is collaborating with the NFL Players Association and Morris Animal Refuge so these four-legged running backs can find forever homes.

Puppy Bowl fanatics can catch portions of the Road To Puppy Bowl Draft Adoption Event live, on the Animal Planet and Puppy Bowl Facebook pages.

Join Philly Eagles cornerback Ron Brooks, linebackers Mychal Kendricks and Najee Goode and running back Terrell Watson along with draft pick Dion Dawkins (Temple University) who will give their rankings for the new 2017 draft puppy players to represent Team Ruff and Team Fluff.

Fourteen four-legged MVPs will be added to the draft board to head out to their home teams.

Making the big pass is Animal Planet who will graciously pick up the adoption fees at Morris Animal Refuge for all animals at the event and also provide a “Wag Bag”, a swag bag of puppy products.

A referee will take pictures with families and their four-legged draftee for the Animal Planet social media accounts, including Instagram (@animalplanet), Snapchat (@AnimalPlanetTV) and Twitter (@animalplanet).

For more information and to register for the draft event, visit the Eventbrite page here.

The 2017 Road To Puppy Bowl Draft Adoption Event takes place today from 2pm-5pm ET at Morris Animal Refuge – 1242 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19147. Parts of the event will stream live on the Animal Planet and Puppy Bowl Facebook pages.