Producers reveal Joseline Hernandez ‘became uncooperative’ on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

Joseline Hernandez became “increasingly uncooperative” with camera and production crews towards the end of the latest season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, producers have revealed.

A video created by the production team showed clips of her talking back to producers, and told how she would refuse to answer questions during interviews or show up for scenes, meaning the crew behind the VH1 show had to work around her.

They also told how after Stevie J stood her up in NYC and made Estelita Quintero his Danger Zone Latino label’s “first lady” — a scene which unfolded on last night’s season finale — Joseline refused to allow cameras to film her.

In footage, they also showed some of her most heated moments during the filming of the show, and showed the moment her and Kirk’s appearance on the Wendy Williams Show was revealed as cancelled.

Producers wrote in a reveal alongside the footage, titled Joseline’s Down Fall: “As production wrapped on Season 6, Joseline became increasingly uncooperative.

“Joseline refused to answer interview questions of show up for scenes. And production was forced to work around her.

“After learning that Stevie J stood her up, Joseline would not allow production to film her in New York.

“Her appearance on the Wendy Williams Show was cancelled.”

They also revealed how her unpredictable nature on the show meant they could not be certain whether she would show up for the LHHATL season reunion, which starts next week.

They said: “Unfortunately, we do not know whether or not Joseline will show up to sit on the stage with her castmates for Reunion.”

Last week Joseline caused a storm on Twitter after hitting out at Stevie J’s daughter Savannah, branding her a “hoe” and a “nappy head”.

It came after we published a story about how Savannah had said Joseline was “toxic” to her dad.

Last night’s season finale also saw DNA results prove that Jasmine Washington’s ex Logan is NOT the father of her son — pointing the finger firmly at Kirk Frost.





Love & Hip Hop Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.