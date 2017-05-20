Prince’s death and drug use examined in Autopsy documentary

Tonight producers of documentary series Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… on REELZChannel look in-depth at the sudden death of Prince and what took him so soon.

The musician, born Prince Rogers Nelson, died at the age of 57 in April 2016 from an overdose of the opioid fentanyl at his Paisley Park home in Minnesota.

The prescription drug is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

Autopsy looks at the lead-up to his death and the things that may have affected it or helped cause it.

They also delve into why someone who was thought to be incredibly health-conscious — and was publicly against things like smoking and drinking — would end up dying the way he did.

The show promises to reveal the “shocking truth” about why he died. Did he push himself too much? Was he suffering from addiction?

The documentary features recreations of the artist before his death as well as interviews with people familiar with his case.

The Autopsy series is hosted by forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter.

He said that despite there being no medical records showing it, “a member of Prince’s own family claimed that he was a heavy cocaine user”.

He added: “Why would Prince, who was so health conscious, so against smoking, drinking and using drugs, die suddenly at only 57 years of age?”

Autopsy attempts to get to the bottom of Prince's sudden death Saturday at 8ET/PT. Posted by ReelzChannel on Thursday, May 18, 2017

Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…Prince airs tonight at 8/7c on REELZChannel.