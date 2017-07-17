Real-life Cinderella story on POV with Princess Shaw and Kutiman

This week POV spotlights the collaboration between Princess Shaw and Kutiman in a documentary called Presenting Princess Shaw.

Samantha Montgomery works as a caregiver to seniors in a deprived part of New Orleans but finds her creative outlet via songs she records and posts on YouTube as Princess Shaw.

She gets a few hits and views but it more about personal expression and satisfaction. But we live in a very interconnected world and by chance Israeli video artist Kutiman spots some of her tracks. He posts musical mashup videos on his Thru You channel and gets millions of views.

He starts working on making a video using one of her tracks and in tandem a friend of his, Ido Haar, wants to make a documentary about his creative process.

It’s an emotional journey that culminates in Princess Shaw seeing her song on one of Kutiman’s videos that has over 2 million views.

POV Presenting Princess Shaw airs at 10:00 PM on PBS.