Porsha Williams wonders where she stands with Kandi Burruss and the women go glamping on RHOA

This week on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, after last week’s outburst Porsha Williams is left wondering where exactly she stands with Kandi Burruss..

Last week, whilst the women were out for a meal, Kandi exploded at Porsha telling her to “piggy-back her ass up”.

After what amounted to a shouting match, Porsha left and stormed out. Some of the other women followed and what resulted was a bit of a car crash for everyone concerned.

This week the pair have a chat but Kandi does not look too convinced that Porsha can act respectively in public, though neither is Porsha about to apologise for her urban upbringing.

Now Porsha, who claims she has an anger management problem, wonders what is behind Kandi increasingly extreme reaction to her.

Also on this week’s episode, the women plan a glamping break with soem surprise guests, Kandi hosts an engagement party for Shamea and Porsha is unsure just how loyal Phaedra is.

Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta – Into the Woods at 8 PM on BRAVO.