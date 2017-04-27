Police hunt for killer of father-to-be Nathan Trapuzzano showcased in ID’s See No Evil

This week’s See No Evil tracks police as they hunt for the killer of Nathan Trapuzzano, a 24-year-old father-to-be who was fatally shot while going on a morning walk near his home three years ago.

The episode, titled The Long Walk Home, shows how police relied upon security footage to try to find the killer of Trapuzzano, whose wife was pregnant at the time he was killed.

In July 2015, Simeon Adams — who was 16 years old at the time of the incident — was charged as an adult and pleaded guilty to the crime as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. They successfully argued that Adams shot the father-to-be after trying to mug him.

As part of the deal, Adams admitted to committing murder, while charges of robbery and carrying a handgun without a license were dropped. The following month, Adams was sentenced to 55 years in prison for killing the father-to-be.

Nathan Trapuzzano’s wife Jennifer said at the time of the sentencing that she had forgiven Adams, despite him telling a judge he hadn’t understood the gravity of his actions.

She said: “Christ prayed and forgave those that persecuted him while he was on the cross. Nate and I, when we got married we promised each other to live as closely to Christ as we could, we are not perfect, we are not God, but I know that Nate in his final moments would have still strived to be like him.”

