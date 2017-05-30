Planet’s best dancers compete for $1million on NBC’s World of Dance

The best dancers from around the world go head-to-head for $1million tonight in the premiere episode of the planet’s biggest dance competition — World of Dance on NBC.

The new series will air after America’s Got Talent and sees teams of elite dancers from all corners of the globe compete for the grand prize.

There are three divisions on the show — Junior, for any acts aged 17 and under, Upper, for acts of up to four dancers aged 18 and over, and Team, for acts of five or more dancers aged 18 or over.

Acts taking part include Kinjaz (below), Keone & Mari, Les Twins and Supercrew. There are no restrictions on the style of dance, with competitors offering up spectacular performances in everything from hip-hop and break-dancing to ballroom, ballet and tap.

The series will run for 10 episodes until the winners are announced in the finale.

The judges are Jennifer Lopez, who is also an executive producer, as well as Derek Hough and NE-YO, with Jenna Dewan Tatum as the show’s host and a mentor to competing acts.

The teams will be scored with a points system based on five different categories, Performance, Technique, Choreography, Creativity and Presentation.

There are five round, starting with the Qualifiers and leading into the Duels, The Cut, Division Final and the World Final.

The first four rounds see the acts compete against each other in there respective divisions before they all come together to compete against each other in the World Final.

The starting acts were picked from thousands of online applications and qualifying events held around the USA.

The series is produced by NBC in partnership with the World of Dance brand, which holds events in 25 countries across the globe.

World of Dance premieres tonight, Tuesday May 30 at 10/9c on NBC.